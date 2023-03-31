Education

Muhammad Ruman Ashraf tops 10th class exam in Bihar

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 21:25
Bihar School Examination Board (Class 10) exam results have been released in which 1.6 lakh students participated.


Muhammad Ruman Ashraf of Islamia High School , shaikhpura topped in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). He secured 489 (97.8℅) marks and stood topper in BSEB 10th.

State Education Minister Dr. Chandrasekhar announced the result at 1:15 pm. Overall 81.04% students passed the exam.

Board officials have chosen to award prizes this year, the first position winner will get a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will be given cash prizes of Rs 90,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively.

