Muhammad Ruman Ashraf tops 10th class exam in Bihar

Bihar School Examination Board (Class 10) exam results have been released in which 1.6 lakh students participated.



Muhammad Ruman Ashraf of Islamia High School , shaikhpura topped in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). He secured 489 (97.8℅) marks and stood topper in BSEB 10th.

State Education Minister Dr. Chandrasekhar announced the result at 1:15 pm. Overall 81.04% students passed the exam.

Board officials have chosen to award prizes this year, the first position winner will get a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will be given cash prizes of Rs 90,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively.

