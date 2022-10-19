National Best Librarian Award to Dr. Akhtar Parvez, MANUU Librarian

Hyderabad: Dr. Akhtar Parvez, Librarian, Saiyid Hamid Library, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) received prestigious ‘SALIS-Dr. Harish Chandra-Sushila Chandra National Best Librarian Award’ for the year 2020 for his achievements, outstanding contributions, and services to the library & information science profession.



The Award was presented to him by the Society for the Advancement of Library and Information Science (SALIS), Coimbatore on October 15, 2022 during the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Ministry of Culture, Government of India (RRRLF) sponsored National Conference “Transformation of Learning Resource Centres in the Digital Era” held at the K.S. Rangaswamy College of Technology, Tamil Nadu.

The conference held on October 13-15 was attended by more than 200 library professionals from across the country.