NCERT removes Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s name from its book

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s mention has been deleted from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbook. Maulana Azad was none other than the country’s first education minister.

A line was amended in the first chapter of the 11th class Political Science text book ‘Constitution: Why and How’ by which the name of Maulana Azad was removed from the meetings of the Constituent Assembly Committee.

Generally, the constitutional committees were headed by Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajender Prasad, Sardar Patel or BR Ambedkar. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s name has been excluded from the list.

Maulana Azad led the framing of the Constitution in 1946 in the elections to the new Constituent Assembly of India. As Congress President he also headed the delegation that held talks with the British Cabinet Mission.

Apart from this, topics related to Jammu and Kashmir were also removed from the same textbook. In Chapter 10 entitled ‘Philosophy of the Constitution’, a line related to Kashmir has been deleted.