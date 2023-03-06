NEET PG 2023: Result likely by this date

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on 5 March 2023, in 267 test cities. The exam is intended to provide admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB post-MBBS courses. Candidates who achieve the minimum cut-off percentile on the NEET PG will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

The NEET PG 2023 result is expected to be released by 31 March on the NBE’s official website, nbe.edu.in, in PDF format. The cut-off will also be published for each category.

After the result is declared, candidates should go to the NBE’s official website and choose ‘NEET PG‘ before clicking on the result PDF. The results will be displayed on the screen, and candidates can check their scores before saving a copy of the PDF. The result will only be valid for one academic session and cannot be carried forward to the next session.

The Supreme Court of India had dismissed the pleas regarding postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam . The petitioners wanted it moved up. They said there wasn’t enough time to study for the test.

According to the petitioners, counselling cannot start before August 11, the deadline for internship applications, if the NEET PG is held on March 5.

According to senior attorney Gopal Sankaranarayanan, there is never a delay of more than two months between the internship deadline and the exam.

Only 6,000 students applied during the second window, according to ASG Bhati, while the remaining 2.03 lakh candidates completed their applications within the first window. Only a minority of candidates are asking for the postponement.