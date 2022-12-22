Notification for SET for Lecturers, Assistant Professors issued

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Eligibility Test (SET) for the posts of Lecturers and Assistant Professors in Telangana will be held in March 2023.

According to sources, by issuing notification of Telangana State Set (SET)-2022, Secretary has invited online applications from the eligible candidates.

The submission of applications will start from 30th December and the exam will be held in March 2023. The exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam consists of two papers and a break of three hours will be given between the two papers.