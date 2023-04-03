Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui of MANUU gets Honoris Causa from HMI

Hyderabad: Prof. Mohd Mahmood Siddiqui, OSD-II & Dean, School of Education & Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was conferred upon with prestigious Honoris Causa (Doctor of Divinity) honorary degree by Henry Martyn Institute (International Centre for Research, Interfaith Relations and Reconciliation), Hyderabad.

He received this honour at graduation ceremony of Henry Martyn Institute (HMI) held on March 31, 2023.

Rev. Dr. T. Samuel Packiam, Director, HMI introduced Prof. Mohd Mahmood Siddiqui as an able and dynamic teacher involved in social and welfare activities.

The honorary degree is being conferred in recognition of his services in promoting communal harmony and national unity. Prof. Siddiqui has also been honored in the past with several awards, including the Unsung Hero Award from the American Institute.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSDI and Teaching fraternity, officials, employees & students expressed their happiness and congratulated Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui on receiving the honour.