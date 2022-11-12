Russia offers medical education to Indian students

Russia on Thursday offered medical education to Indian students who had to flee Ukraine due to war. They can continue the remainder of their education in Russia if they wish to.

The medical syllabus in both the countries is said to be the same.

News agency ANI has quoted Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev as saying, “Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They’re most welcome in Russia.”

Nine months have passed since Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour Ukraine. Thousands of Indian medical students were left stranded in war-torn Ukraine. Indian government evacuated its citizens from Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.