Rs 4K cr for 14,500 PM SHRI Schools, 20 lakh students to benefit

New Delhi: The budget allocation for FY 2023-24 in the scheme of PM SHRI has increased by Rs 2,200 crore, 122.22 per cent from Rs 1,800 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24.

Under this scheme, there is a provision of setting up more than 14,500 PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) by strengthening the existing schools from amongst schools managed by the Central government, state, UT government and local bodies.

According to the ministry of education, the duration of the scheme is proposed to be from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

More than 20 lakh students are expected to be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.

Schools under PM SHRI will showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and emerge as exemplary schools over a period of time, and also offer leadership to other schools in the neighbourhood by providing high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children and makes them active participants in their own learning process as per the vision of NEP 2020.

The budget allocation for FY 2023-24 in the Flagship Scheme of PM Poshan has also increased by Rs 1,366.25 crore which is 13.35 per cent more from Rs 10,233.75 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 11,600 crore in 2023-24.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has lauded the Union Budget 2023-24.

He said it is an inclusive, people-centric and growth-stimulating budget.

He said that this ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget includes everyone, empowers the poor and middle class, reaches the last mile and brings cheers to all.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that giving a boost to education, skill development, entrepreneurship, R&D, digital infrastructure, green growth and job creation, the Budget draws a meticulous blueprint for India at 100 and lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven knowledge-based economy.