SSC exams: Sabitha Reddy issues guidelines



Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy has said that the Class 10 exams will begin from April 3 across the state. The minister clarified that the exams will start at 9:30 am and students will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 9:35 am.

The minister informed that the hall tickets have already been sent to the respective schools and can also be downloaded from the website.

Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy said that students can travel free in RTC buses by showing their hall ticket. the Minister held a video conference with the District Collectors regarding the Class 10 examinations to be held from April 3 to 13. She said that about 5 lakh students will participate in the examinations, for which more than 2 thousand examination centers have been set up across the state.