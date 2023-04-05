Tariq Mansoor resigns as Vice Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University





Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned from his post on Tuesday, a day after being nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.



Pro Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Gulrez will remain the in-charge VC till the appointment of Tariq Mansoor’s successor. This was stated in a statement issued by Registrar AMU Muhammad Imran.



In an open letter to the students and staff of the university, Tariq Mansoor said that he is resigning from the post and that was his last address to them as the Vice Chancellor.



He added that he had the opportunity to serve the organization for 6 years through good and bad times.

Governor UP has made 6 nominations for the 8 vacant seats of the Legislative Council, including the name of Tariq Mansoor.

