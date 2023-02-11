Telangana boy writes exams with foot

Hyderabad: Where there is a will, there is a way! Fighting against all odds, a B.Com student wrote the exam with his foot.

Elluri Shankar belongs to Mancherial district of Telangana state. He lost both his hands due to an electric shock when he was playing with his friends at an under construction site in class 6. Despite losing his hands, his spirits were high and he continued to study with confidence.

Shankar is currently studying B.Com Computers at Government Degree College Belampally. He reached Bhavita Degree College, which is his examination centre, to write degree first semester exam. He wrote the exam holding a pen in his foot.

Shankar also wrote his Class 10 board exam with his foot. He never opted for a writer since he lost his hands as he wants to become independent in life and master some special skills.