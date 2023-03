Changes have been made in the schedule of Telangana EAMCET Engineering Exam. Officials said that the dates of the EAMCET Engineering exams to be held from May 7 have been changed and will now be held on 12th, 13th and 14th May.

However, the EAMCET Agriculture Examination scheduled on May 10 and 11 will be held as usual.

Officials said that the EAMCET engineering schedule has been changed due to NEET exam and TSPSC exams.