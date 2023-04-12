Education

Telangana Education Department makes announcement regarding SSC results

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 12 April 2023 - 21:41
Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department has announced the results of the SSC examinations that ended on Tuesday will be released after May 10.

4,86,194 regular students registered their names for the exams of which, exams of which 4,84,384 candidates appeared in social studies exam, in which 3 candidates were caught for cheating.


Evaluation of SSC answer papers will be done at 18 centers. These centers will be established at the district headquarters.

The evaluation process will continue from April 18 to April 21, and the SSC exam results are expected to be released after May 10.

