Telangana government announces summer holidays schedule for schools

Hyderabad: Summer holidays will begin in Telangana schools from April 25, 2023. Telangana government has announced the schedule on Monday.

Apart from that, the government made some changes in Summative Assessment for Class 1 to X. They will now start from April 12, instead of April 10 as per the current schedule.

Beginning from April 25, 2023, the summer vacation for schools children will come to an end on June 11, 2023. The school will be re-opened on June 12, 2023

Keeping in view the soaring temperature, the government has issued orders to run half-day schools from the second week of March.

The Class X exams will be held from April 3 to 13, 2023.