Education

Sankranti holidays for schools and colleges announced

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 7 January 2023 - 19:38
0 945 1 minute read
Telangana govt announces Sankranti holidays for schools
Telangana govt announces Sankranti holidays for schools

Hyderabad: Telangana government has announced Sankranti holidays for schools. All schools will have holidays from January 13 to 17. There will be 5-day vacation. Schools will reopen on the 18th of January.

The government has made it clear that these holidays are applicable to all types of schools in the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has also announced Sankranti holidays for junior colleges. Junior colleges will have holidays from 14 to 16. Classes for junior colleges will resume from the 17th of January.

However, students and employees are not happy with the decision taken by the government regarding Sankranti holidays. They were expecting a week’s vacation for schools and at least five-day vacation for colleges this Sankranti.

Related Articles

In 2023 Bhogi falls on 14th January which is second Saturday while Sankranti falls on 15th which is Sunday. This way two holidays will be lost.

‘Sankranti’ is the second biggest festival in Telangana state after Bathukamma and Dussehra.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 7 January 2023 - 19:38
0 945 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button