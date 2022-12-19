Education

Telangana offers quality education to poor students: Minister

Minister Satyavati Rathod inaugurated a social welfare residential school for girls at Aminapuram village of Kesamudram mandal in Mahbubabad district on Monday.

Telangana offers quality education to poor students: Minister (Photo: Twitter)

Mahbubabad: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod said that the State government was setting up the Gurukul schools across the State aimed at providing a free KG to PG education for the poor students.

Minister Satyavati Rathod inaugurated a social welfare residential school for girls at Aminapuram village of Kesamudram mandal in Mahbubabad district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Satyavati Rathod said the State is having the highest number of Gurukul schools in India and the Telangana is only the State that the quality of education is being offered to the poor students at free of cost.

“Telangana is the youngest State in the country but it stands the top position in various sectors compared to other States in India. The unprecedented development is being taken place in Telangana because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and his dedication,”she pointed out.

The Minister further said that the State government had sanctioned another tribal Gurukul school to Mahbubabad and very soon, the orders would be issued in this regard.

MLA Banoth Shankar, District Collector Shashanka, ZP president Bindu and others were present.

