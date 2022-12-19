Education

Time Table for Telangana Intermediate exams released

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 18:30
0 232 Less than a minute
TSBIE issues important notification about Inter I & II exams 2022-23
Time Table for Telangana Intermediate exams released

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate has announced the tentative time table for intermediate public examinations, IPE March-2023. 

The annual exams will be held from March 15 to April 4, 2023.

Practical examinations for both general and vocational courses shall be conducted from s will be held from February 15 to March 2 2023 including Sundays.

Naveen Mittal, Joint Secretary, Department of Inter-Board Examinations said that Ethics and Human Values ​​exam will be held on March 4, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm and Environmental Education exam will be held on March 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 18:30
0 232 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button