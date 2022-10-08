TS EAMCET web counselling to begin on this date

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 web counselling for admissions into BPharmacy, PharmD and Bio-Technology courses will begin on November 1.

The BiPC candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET 2022 can register and pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between November 1 and 3. Certificate verification is on November 3 and 4, while web options will be available from November 3 to 6.

Seats will be provisionally allotted on November 9 and payment of tuition fee besides self-reporting online is between November 9 and 13.

Registration, payment of the processing fee and slot booking in the final phase counselling is on November 17 and certificate verification is scheduled for November 18, while web options can be exercised between November 17 and 19.

Provisional seat allotment is on November 22 and payment of tuition fee, self-reporting online is between November 22 and 24.

All the candidates who confirm their seat should report at the allotted colleges between November 22 and 25. A detailed notification along with a list of helpline centres and counselling procedures will be made available on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/ on October 27.