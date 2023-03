Urdu film festival by IMC MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Instructional Media Centre (IMC) is organizing the first-ever Urdu Film Festival from March 17 to March 19, 2023.

According to Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor will inaugurate the festival on 17th March, 7.00 pm at IMC Preview Theater with a documentary showcasing the contribution of Urdu language and culture in Indian cinema.

The festival will feature a diverse selection of films, including six-part documentary on Urdu language & culture and Indian cinema.

Dr. Md. Imtiyaz Alam, Research Officer, IMC is the convener.