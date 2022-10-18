Workshop on Multilingual glossary at MANUU

Hyderabad: To have a multilingual glossary of different subjects in Urdu language is the need of the hour and MANUU has always encouraged such workshops.

These views were expressed today by Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar in the inaugural session of the 5-day workshop organized for preparation of the trilingual Glossaries/Dictionaries (English, Urdu, Hindi) of Political Science and History.

The workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the Commission of Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, GoI.

Prof. Mehtab Manzar, former Professor of Political Science, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi in her presidential address explained the benefits of glossaries and also pointed out material available in Urdu language useful for students.

The guest of honor, Mr. Shahzad Alam Ansari, Assistant Director, CSTT, while highlighting the importance spoke about the objectives of the workshop. He also informed about the activities.

Prof. Afroz Alam, Head, Department of Political Science delivered the welcome address and Prof. Danish Moin, Head Department of History proposed vote of thanks.

The workshop coordinator, Dr. Md. Khurshid Alam, Assistant Professor, Political Science convened the programme.

Around 20 subject experts from various universities are participating in the workshop.