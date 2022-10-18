Workshop ‘Train the Trainer’ begins at MANUU

Hyderabad: Positive attitude along with a passion to learn are the hall marks of successful trainers, said Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) yesterday in his presidential address at the inaugural session of the 5-Day Online workshop on ‘Train the Trainer’.

Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), MANUU is organizing Five day workshop for Madrasa, Urdu medium Teachers & Assistant Professors from October 17 to 21.

Continuing his address, Prof. Mahmood advised that trainers must be acquainted with the academic background, psychology and expectations of their audience for effective transfer of knowledge.

Training teachers is a continuous process, because there is always scope for improvement due to new information generating every day. Regularly updating one’s knowledge will help the trainer and teacher community become proficient, he added.

Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT, welcomed and briefed about the programme. He also conducted first technical session on ‘Designing Training/Session’. Dr. Mohd Akbar, Assistant Professor, moderated the session.