World Water Day walk and special talk held at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today organized a walk to sensitize the public about the importance of water in our lives and also held a special talk by Shri Mr. Siddhardha Kumar, Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board (SR), Min. of Jal Shakti, GoI on the eve of World Water Day (WWD).

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor, MANUU presided over the talk. World water day is celebrated every year on March 22 by UN. This year the theme is “Accelerating Change to solve the water and sanitation crisis”.

Prof. Ainul Hasan flagged off the walk from “Baab-e-Ilm” (main gate) and addressed the gathering. Hundreds of students, NSS Volunteers, teachers, officers and staff members walked in the lanes of adjacent locality Telecom Nagar.

Participants of the walk carried placards and banners with the messages about the conservation of water resources & management.

Documentary Film on Water was also screened after the walk at Open Air Theatre, MANUU campus.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Chairperson, MANUU Jal Shakti Abhiyan Committee, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Proctor, Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed I Patel, Provost Boys Hostel, Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Coordinator, NSS Cell, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Director, HRDC, Prof. Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic also joined the walk.

Later, a thought provoking message was sent by MANUU Drama club members through their “Nukkad Natak” on water. Introduction of World Water Day theme & speech by Young Minds were also the part of the programme.

The walk was organized with the support of Indian Overseas Bank, Gachibowli, Canara Bank Gachibowli, Anmol Group of Companies, Lucky Restaurant , Yousufguda and Lalita Agencies.