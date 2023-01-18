End of an Era: Mukarram Jah laid to rest at Makkah Masjid  in Hyderabad



Mukarram Jah, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan was laid to rest today in the presence of thousands of mourners beside the grave of his father, Nawab Mir Himayat Ali Khan, Azam Jah Bahadur in Asafiya Tomb located in the historic Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.

His funeral prayer was performed in the same mosque after Asr in which a large number of people as well as members of the Asaf Jahi family, officials of various trusts and dignitaries took part and paid tribute to his services.

His mortal remains were kept for public to have a last glimpse on Wednesday morning.

Yesterday evening, several dignitaries reached Chawmahalla Palace and paid their last respects to the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

In a part of the Durbar Hall, continuous recitation of the Quran was organized, where men and women were engaged in reciting the Qur’an.

At 3.30 p.m., the funeral procession started from Chowmahalla Palace and his body was taken to Makkah Masjid.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayer.

Black flags were hoisted today in many areas of the old city as a sign of mourning. Shops and commercial establishments were voluntarily closed at many places in the old city.