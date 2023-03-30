Entertainment

Actor Vivian Dsena reveals his acceptance of Islam; finds peace in Namaz

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 30 March 2023 - 23:41
Breaking silence over his second marriage, actor Vivian Dsena also revealed that he is a father to a four-month-old daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.

Vivian in an interview said that he tied the knot with his wife Nouran Aly in Egypt around a year ago. Aly is a former journalist.

The actor further disclosed that he started following Islam during Ramadan in 2019.
Vivian claimed that he finds ‘a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day’.

