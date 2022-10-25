Entertainment

Actress Shamna Kasim to husband Asif Ali: Promise to support you forever

"You've adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 20:28
0 177 1 minute read
Actress Shamna Kasim to husband Asif Ali: Promise to support you forever
Actress Shamna Kasim to husband Asif Ali: Promise to support you forever

Chennai: Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, has wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai.

Sharing a few pictures from the wedding, which was an intimate event with only close friends and family members being present, the actress said on Instagram, “Well, I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.

“You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.

“Today, amidst our near and dear ones, you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.

Related Articles

“I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love.”

Shamna Kasim, who has done extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, will next be seen in a number of movies, including Mysskin’s ‘Pisasu 2’ and Nani’s ‘Dasara’.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 20:28
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button