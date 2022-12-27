Actress Tunisha Sharma suicide: Cops discount ‘love jihad’ angle

Palghar (Maharashtra) The police have ruled out any potential ‘love-jihad’ angle to the December 24 purported ‘suicide’ of actress Tunisha Sharma, days after a break-up with boyfriend actor Sheezan Khan, official sources said here on Monday.

The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police which is probing the case, arrested Khan, 27, on Sunday and he has been remanded to police custody till Wednesday on charges of abetment to suicide, with some politicians claiming a ‘love-jihad’ angle to the case.

During his questioning, Khan reportedly informed the investigators that he was very disturbed by the recent Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala case and hence decided to end his relationship with Tunisha.

After the ‘suo-moto’ breakup, a stressed Tunisha had lapsed into depression that may have led to her taking the extreme step on the eve of Christmas.

When contacted, the MBVV’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav declined to comment on the case and its related aspects as “the investigations are still going on”.

Soon after her body was found, Tunisha’s uncle Sanjeev Kaushal informed the media that almost two weeks ago, she suffered an anxiety attack and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

She informed him and her mother how she was wronged and cheated and the Sharma family has demanded that the culprit responsible for the state of affairs should not be spared.

Later, Tunisha’s mother said in a video-statement that Sheezan had betrayed her daughter, promised to marry her and then used her for 3-4 months before abruptly breaking up.

She accused Sheezan of cheating ‘my child’, and was allegedly involved with some other woman even when he was going steady with Tunisha, and demanded that the police should not spare him.

Among other things that have emerged in the police probe are that the duo had frequent quarrels, but had met for lunch on last Saturday, and hours after that Tunisha was found hanging in one of the toilets on a film set in Vasai area.

It maybe recalled that after the body of Tunisha, 20, was found last weekend, it re-kindled stark memories of other high-profile glamour world women’s suicides like Jiah Khan, Kuljeet Randhawa, Nafisa Joseph, Viveka Babaji, Pratyusha Banerjee, Vaishali Takkar, Sejal Modi, and many others that have shaken the entertainment industry in the past few years, with many rooted in depression, drugs or dead-end relationships.