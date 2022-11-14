Entertainment

Adnan Sami says he will ‘expose the reality’ of what Pakistan did to him

The note read: "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 17:25
0 194 1 minute read
Adnan Sami says he will 'expose the reality' of what Pakistan did to him
Adnan Sami says he will 'expose the reality' of what Pakistan did to him

Mumbai: Musician Adnan Sami recently penned a scathing note attacking Pakistan establishment for harrassing him and saying he will expose all that in due time, which will leave many in shock.

Adnan, who is been a citizen of India since 2016, was born in the UK to a Pakistani father. Adnan has never minced words in criticising Pakistan. In the latest criticism, he has promised to ‘expose the reality’ of how the administration treated him.

He took to Twitter to share a long note alongside a picture of himself.

The note read: “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period.”

Related Articles

The singer said that he has issues with Pakistan’s establishment because of how he was “treated”.

“However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak,” he added.

Thee Padma Shri awardee concluded: “One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which no many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all…”

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 17:25
0 194 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button