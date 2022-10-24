Amitabh discloses that he was injured on the set of KBC

Mumbai: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he met with an accident on the sets of ‘Kon Banega Crorepati’ after which he had to go to the hospital. Big B informed his fans through social media that a metal piece pierced his left calf and he had to rush to the doctor and get it stitched.

Revealing this to his fans on social media, Amitabh Bachchan said that he is fine now and there is no need to worry. Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 80 but his hard work and love for work keeps him active even today.

In a recent accident, Amitabh cut a vein on his left calve on the sets of his popular game Kon Banega Crorepati. He was given treatment at the hospital which involved a few stitches to stop the bleeding.

Sharing the details of the accident on his blog, Big B wrote, “A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calf and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of a team of staff and docs in time .. the throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the … aahhh never mind .. ! its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope .. its quite fresh and with opinion and advice.”