Another actress Sahar Afsha quits showbiz; Here’s why

Following suit of actresses Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim, another actress has quit the world of glitz and glamour to follow a religious path. Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha announced that she has quit the entertainment world to follow Islam and said she wants to repent before Allah and seek forgiveness.

She announced her decision a couple of weeks ago on Instagram where she wrote, ‘Assalamu Alaikum I want to inform you all that I am going to quit showbiz (film industry) and I will no longer be related to it.’

The Bhojpuri actress said that she wants to seek Allah’s forgiveness, ‘And In Sha Allah I have decided to spend my life according to Islamic teachings and follow the commands of Allah. I repent my past life. And seek forgiveness from Allah. Though I got much fame and wealth but there was a void in my life. I stumbled into this industry just by chance and kept on growing. But now I have decided to renounce my Showbiz lifestyle, repent before Allah, and seek His forgiveness. I intend to live my next life according to the commands of Allah.’

She asked her fans and loved ones to pray that Allah accepts her apology.

“Hence, I request everyone to pray that Allah accepts my repentance, blesses me with the strength to live in line with my resolve to spend my life upholding the laws of my Creator and serving mankind, and gives me the perseverance to do so. And I hope that I will be remembered not for my past life but for the life to come.”

Commenting on her post, Sana Khan who had quit the industry sometime ago wrote, “MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give u isteqamah in every step of your life. May you inspire everyone around you and become zariya e khair for mankind.”