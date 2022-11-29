Big setback for The Kashmir Files as IFFI Jury head calls it vulgar, propaganda

‘The Kashmir Files’ faced a massive backlash when the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri was termed by the jury head Nadav Lapid termed it ‘vulgar, propaganda’ during its screening at the International Film Festival of India happening at Goa.

BJP is successfully damaging the brand of 'India' globally 🙏#IFFI #IFFI53Goa pic.twitter.com/ax121yPBly — YSR (@ysathishreddy) November 28, 2022

Criticising The Kashmir Files on stage during the closing ceremony of the festival, jury head Nadav Lapid said, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, by the movie, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”.

In his address to the audience, the Israeli Filmmaker Nadav went on to say “I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life.”

However, the Israeli Filmmaker’s comment was followed by sharp reactions from the Bollywood personalities including Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar, who played key roles in `The Kashmir Files`.

Meanwhile, director of the film Vivek Agnihotri has posted a cryptic tweet hours after his film The Kashmir Files was termed ‘vulgar propaganda’ by the jury head at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India.

He tweeted, “Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie.”