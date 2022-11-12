Bipasha-Karan blessed with baby girl

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Saturday.

Taking to social media, the couple shared an adorable picture and wrote, “12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover

The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine BIPASHA & KARAN”. They captioned the post as, “blessed”.

The congratulatory wishes are pouring in the comment section.

On August 16, the ‘Raaz’ actress had announced her pregnancy. She had written, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life, making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.”

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” her post read.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their movie ‘Alone’, and fell in love. The couple got married on April 30, 2016.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in web-series ‘Dangerous’, along with Karan.