Conman case: Jacqueline Fernandez files new plea in Delhi court to travel abroad

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore money extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday filed a new application in Delhi’s Patiala House Court to fly to Dubai.

She filed the application to travel from January 27 to 30 ahead of the Pepsico India Conference.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought time to file its reply in the matter.

The court listed the matter for the next hearing on January 27.

Earlier, Fernandez had filed an application seeking to travel to Dubai on January 29, which she withdrew later.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik granted the actress a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

The Judge was supposed to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, but adjourned the hearing for February 15.

Fernandez, even in December last year, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain.

But, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen, and allegedly duped pharma company Ranbaxy’s former owner Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had allegedly sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period.

Moreover, according to ED, it is suspected that the conman had sent huge chunks of money extorted from Singh to the actor.