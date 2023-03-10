Deepika Padukone jets off to US for Oscar 2023

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be among the celebrity presenters at the Oscars this year, has jetted off to the US for the prestigious event.

Deepika was photographed at the airport leaving for the Oscars 2023 awards. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was seen dropping her at the airport.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Deepika getting off from her car dressed in a black blazer paired with denims. Ranveer was seen inside the car as he dropped her off at the airport.

The actress will join global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles on March 12 for the Oscars ceremony.

Deepika announced her name on the presenters list through Instagram. She shared a list of presenters at the 95th Oscars which includes her name alongside stars like Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson and Riz Ahmed.