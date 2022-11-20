Dharmendra says Dilip Kumar is his ‘inspiration’

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra talked about the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar and how he became an inspiration for him.

He said: “I have huge respect for Dilip Saab and now that he is no more, even the mention of his name overwhelms me. But as much as I’ve seen Dilip Saab, Raj (Kapoor) Saab , and Dev (Anand) Saab, whatever I’ve learnt, I’ve learned from them.”

He also recited the famous dialogue from his classic film: “Kaun kambhakt hai wo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai”(Who the hell drinks to tolerate), from the 1955 Bimal Roy’s directorial film ‘Devdas’ based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name.

Dharmendra and Govinda are joining the show as celebrity guests along with Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja for ‘Heroes No. 1’ special episode of ‘Indian Idol 13’.