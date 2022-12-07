Disney+ Hotstar to air ‘Fall’ on Dec 9

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar will release the eagerly awaited intriguing thriller series ‘Fall’, featuring actress Anjali in the lead, on December 9.

Hotstar Specials show is an official adaptation of the Award-winning Canadian mini-series ‘Vertige’. ‘Fall’ is produced by Banijay Asia.

Apart from Anjali, the series will also feature actors SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bagyaraj among others.

‘Fall’ follows the story of a young woman who has no memory of the 24 hours before her alleged suicide attempt. The show is about how she tries to piece together what happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies, and the unspeakable truth locked deep in her memory.