Entertainment

Grenade blast near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Imphal

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said, adding that it suspected underground militants to be behind the blast.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 19:38
0 263 Less than a minute
Grenade blast near Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal
Grenade blast near Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal

Imphal: A powerful hand grenade exploded on Saturday in Imphal’s Hapta Kangjeibung where a fashion show is expected to be held with actress Sunny Leone in attendance, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said, adding that it suspected underground militants to be behind the blast.

The explosion occurred only 100 metres from the venue of Sunday’s fashion show.

No militant outfit or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

Related Articles

A case was lodged at the Porompat police station.

The fashion show was planned to promote Manipur’s handlooms, khadi products and tourism.

Tags
Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 19:38
0 263 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button