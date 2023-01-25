Entertainment

Hindu activists storm theatres in K’taka dist to stall screening of ‘Pathaan’

The Hindu activists stormed Swaroopa and Narthaki theaters and torn the posters of the movie. They had condemned the release of the movie despite the boycott call and tore down banners. Security has been tightened in the surrounding areas of the theatres.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 January 2023 - 14:26
0 209 1 minute read
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2

Belagavi: As many as 30 Hindu activists were booked for indulging in violence and attempting to stall the screening of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Pathaan’ in theatres of this Karnataka district on Wednesday.

The Hindu activists stormed Swaroopa and Narthaki theaters and torn the posters of the movie. They had condemned the release of the movie despite the boycott call and tore down banners. Security has been tightened in the surrounding areas of the theatres.

Khadebazar police in Belagavi have registered a case against 30 Hindu activists and detained a few.

Related Articles

The police department has also deployed a platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) near theatres. Belagavi South constituency BJP MLA Abhay Patil condemned the release of the movie and urged to stop exhibition of the movie.

“They should understand the feelings of the people and stop the screening of the film. Release of such movies will spoil the atmosphere in the society. The protest has begun today. Women are opposing the release of the movie, the distributor must stop shows,” he said.

‘Pathaan’ has been released across that state and is being screened without any trouble in other regions, including capital Bengaluru.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 January 2023 - 14:26
0 209 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button