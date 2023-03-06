Jason Statham on daredevil stunts which resulted in injuries: ‘I shouldn’t have done it’

Los Angeles: Actor Jason Statham has endured “many injuries” over the course of his acting career. The 55-year-old actor has performed a variety of stunts in various action films over the years and has ended up with injuries such as a torn bicep and almost “faceplanted” the ground at a speed of 30 miles per hour, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Collider: “There have been a couple of situations. I think when we shot ‘Crank’, we were hanging out of a real helicopter. “A lot of the things we do now – with ‘The Expendables’ – anytime you’re on a helicopter it’s usually on a green screen. But with ‘Crank’, we were actually in a helicopter. We’re shooting a fight scene where I was standing on the skids, we have a small pick there. So it was a real stunt, you know, that one was pretty tricky”.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “There (were) a couple of jumps in that movie, over this car park, I was hanging on a gold tail, it’s quite almost like a blind jump. There (were) a few things in that gig that were pretty tricky. I did a little jump in the ‘Transporter 2’, or a jump from the back of a jet ski onto the back of a bus. It wasn’t a very safe stunt. I shouldn’t have done it, there was no safety wire, but I just did that. I mean, if I’d have missed the back of the bus, it would have been a faceplant at 30 mph into the concrete. Just silly things that I’ve done”.

“Most of the most annoying things, like I’ve had a torn bicep, you have to try and finish the movie. Most of the things are just real niggles and problems with your soft tissue and your joints. You know, I’ve hurt my neck, I’ve got so many injuries that have accumulated over the past just doing stunts and hitting the ground,” he concluded.