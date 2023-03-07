Entertainment

Kareena celebrates Holi with Taimur, Jehangir but misses Saif

On Tuesday, the 'Jab We Met' actress took to her Instagram to share a set of pictures from the Holi celebrations at her Mumbai home.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 7 March 2023 - 17:02
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Holi with her two kids — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan — but missed Saif Ali Khan as the ‘Omkara’ actor was away from the celebrations.

Kareena shared three pictures, with the caption: “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading colour, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

The first picture shows the actress embracing her two kids as they look drenched in Holi colours. She can be seen dressed in an oversized green t-shirt paired with grey tights, while Taimur is seen in a blue-and-white t-shirt with blue pants. Jeh looks curiously at the water gun in his hand, and is dressed in a sea-green tee and grey shorts.

The second picture has Taimur posing for the camera while the last picture has Jeh engrossed in playing Holi with those around him.

Kareena’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani also shared a series of Holi pictures with Bebo.

The first one shows Taimur smearing gulal on his mom Kareena’s face. Other selfies show Kareena posing with Anshuka.

IANS
