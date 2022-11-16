KJo, Farah Khan to host IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan will host IIFA Rocks, a musical extravaganza showcasing talents from India. IIFA ROCKS 2023 will have live performances by some of Bollywood artists, including Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023.

Karan said: “I’ve shared a special bond with IIFA for over two decades. It will be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Toodles!”

Farah Khan had hosted IIFA Rocks with Aparshakti Khurrana at the 22nd edition in June this year.

“I’ll be back in February, exactly nine months later, to hold the baby again. And with Karan as my co-parent, sorry co-host, it’s going to be an absolute riot, I promise. Main hoon naa,” she quips with her famous, irrepressible wit. IIFA Rocks will have live performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nucleya.

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who set the stage on fire at IIFA Rocks 2019, promises to take us on a musical ‘uncchai’ again.

“IIFA is not just a platform that salutes the finest of Bollywood talent, it also showcases our Indian culture to the world. That’s what draws everyone to this stage again and again,” he asserts.

Badshah is also looking ahead to an electrifying live act.

“In 2017, Alia Bhatt had New York enthralled when she sang my song “Ladki beautiful kar gayi chull” from her film Kapoor and Sons at the IIFA Awards. This year, I will be there in person to regale you with some of my popular hits. So, fasten your seat belts and prepare for a rocking landing,” the rapper exults.

Sunidhi Chauhan remains the youngest nominee for best female playback for Fiza’s ‘Mehboob Mere’ has been nominated 17 times, and won the award twice for the Dhoom title track, ‘Dhoom Machale’, and Omkara’s ‘Beedi’.

Indian electronic music producer and Grammy nominee Nucleya, who has also collaborated with international icons like Diplo and Krewella, asserts: “IIFA Rocks 2023 is going to be a night to remember. Let the countdown to the best of Indian music and dance begin.”

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, among other Bollywood A-listers, will be the star performers at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023. Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the Awards.