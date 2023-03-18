Entertainment

KJo pens heartwarming note for his ‘brave and resilient’ mother, as she turns 80

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures featuring him, his mother, his late father and kids Yash and Roohi.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday penned a heart-touching note for his mother Hiroo Johar as she turned 80. He called her “brave and resilient” and stated that she taught him how to love.

He wrote: “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today. She taught me how to love, how to stand for what I believe in a never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t.”

“She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police … Also the only person who I am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back … I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you… #mymommyhero,” he added.

On the work front, Karan is back in the director’s chair with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

