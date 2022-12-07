Kolkata Police registers FIR against BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal for his alleged indecent comment against Bengalis.

Rawal has been summoned on December 12 by Kolkata Police in Taltala PS for his ” cook fish for Bengalis” remark.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary MD Salim lodged a police complaint at Taltala PS of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal for his “anti-Bengali” remarks.

Salim had alleged that Rawal’s remarks were inflammatory and could “incite riots and destroy harmony between Bengalis and other communities”.

Salim’s complaint stated, “A large number of Bengalis live outside the state’s borders. I have apprehensions that many of them will be prejudiced and affected because of Paresh Rawal’s

lewd comments.”

According to media reports, IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A

(promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (deprivation of rights of linguistic or racial

groups), 504 (inciting A case has been registered under 505 of Intentional insult).

Rawal’s comment on Bengalis came when he was campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat.

He said in a speech, “Gas cylinders are expensive but prices will come down. People will also get employment, but what if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you like Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? For Bengalis Will you cook fish?”

Rawal had apologized for his controversial statement on December 2. He had said that the

statement was in reference to illegal ‘Bangladeshis and Rohingyas’

Meanwhile, TMC slammed Rawal for his statement. TMC’s IT chief Debanshu Bhattacharya said, “Modi ji came to power by increasing the prices of gas and LPG. Has Paresh Rawal forgotten this? When gas prices go up, it affects both Hindus and Muslims. It is shameful that Paresh, who made films like Oh My God and spoke of opposing the business of religion, is talking like this to get only

two votes in Gujarat during elections.”