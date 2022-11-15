Entertainment

Krishna a legendary superstar : PM

In a tweet, Modi said 'Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 12:23
0 185 Less than a minute
Krishna a legendary superstar : PM
Krishna a legendary superstar : PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Veteran Telugu Actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, who died due to multi-organ failure at Continental Hospitals here in the early hours of Tuesday, as a legendary superstar.

In a tweet, Modi said ‘Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality.

His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.

In this sad hour my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family.’ Om Shanti.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 12:23
0 185 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button