Krishna a legendary superstar : PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Veteran Telugu Actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, who died due to multi-organ failure at Continental Hospitals here in the early hours of Tuesday, as a legendary superstar.

In a tweet, Modi said ‘Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality.

His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.

In this sad hour my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family.’ Om Shanti.