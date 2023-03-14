Malala Yousafzai responds to a question at Oscars 2023; video goes viral

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, made her debut appearance at the 95th Academy Awards alongside her husband Asser Malik. She wore a hooded sequined gown and attended the event in her capacity as an executive producer of the Oscar-nominated short documentary, Stranger at the Gate. While at the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel approached Malala in the audience and congratulated her on her movie. He then asked her a fan question that elicited some uncomfortable laughter from the crowd. Despite this, Malala responded to the question adeptly and her response has since gone viral.

Treat people with kindness✌️ https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Malala Yousafzai retweeted a video of her exchange with Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter, accompanied by the message “Treat people with kindness” and a victory hand emoticon. During the exchange, Jimmy read out a question from a viewer in New York, asking whether Malala thought Harry Styles had spat on Chris Pine, given her status as the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history. In response, Malala gave a powerful answer, stating that she only talks about peace. The question was related to an online controversy known as #spitgate, which arose after a viral video showed Harry Styles appearing to spit on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Both Harry Styles and Chris Pine have addressed the controversy with statements of their own.

Malala’s tweet, which was shared one day ago, has gone viral and garnered over 19.2 million views. The tweet has also elicited numerous responses from netizens. People responded positively to Malala’s response, with American comics writer Jody Houser complimenting her for her statement and attire. Some Twitter users also praised Malala for her grace and dignity in handling the awkward question. Others expressed their admiration for Malala’s inspirational character and thanked her for her positive influence. Overall, people have responded positively to Malala’s response at the Oscars ceremony.