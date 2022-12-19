Man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar

A man from Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh died of heart attack while watching movie Avatar 2. While watching the movie with his younger brother, the man collapsed in the middle of the movie. He was rushed to the Peddapuram Government Hospital but was declared brought dead.

The victim is identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu of Peddapuram city of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district.

According to a study, watching movies with stressful scenes can trigger changes to the heart’s beating pattern.

According to a report of 2010, incidentally, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching the first part of the movie ‘Avatar’ when it was released in 2010.

Of late sudden cardiac deaths are increasingly becoming common as people are collapsing while dancing in movies, driving vehicles and even during their wedding ceremonies.