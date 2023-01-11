Entertainment

Matter of pride for Telugus: Venkaiah Naidu on Golden Globe award for ‘RRR’

"Heartiest congratulations to 'RRR' film team including music director Keeravani who won the Golden Globe award in the original song category for this song," the former Vice President said in a tweet in Telugu.

Hyderabad: Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday congratulated the team of ‘RRR’ for winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, saying the recognition was a “matter of pride for all Telugu people”.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated the movie’s team.

He said he was delighted to learn that ‘RRR’ won honour and congratulated music director Keeravani and director S.S. Rajamouli .

“Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power,” he tweeted.

