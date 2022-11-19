Muslim bodies call for ban on Real Dreams of Tipu

Seeking ban on the play Real Dreams of Tipu which is to be staged at Rangayana from November 20, the Federation of Mysuru Muslims’ Organisations said the play and the book on Tipu is a figment of the imagination of the author. It also claimed that the play instigates hate and hence should be banned.

The federation has accused Addanda Cariappa, the author the play of distorting history and vitiating communal harmony, thus violating the norms of theatre repertory that was established to promote peace and amity in society besides humanism.

It said that the book and the play distorts the historical version and depicts Tipu as a villain against the fact that Tipu Sultan is respected by every Indian and has a place for himself in history.

Alleging that the objective of the book and the play was to create disharmony and tension in society the Federation called for the ban on the play.