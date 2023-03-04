Nawazuddin’s wife says she and kids evicted from home in the night

Mumbai: Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on Friday claimed that the actor has evicted her and their two minor children from their home at the dead of the night.

She shared a video on social media, showing herself standing with her kids – daughter Shora and son Yani – standing outside a bungalow in darkness, with Shora seen crying on the road.

“This is the reality of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has not spared his own innocent children,” Aaliya said in the detailed video post.

She said that she had left the house with her kids after 40 days to go to the Versova Police Station, but when they returned, her husband’s security guards did not let them inside.

Since she was left with just Rs 81, some of her relatives took them in and sheltered them, she said in the undated video.

The latest development came 10 days after Aaliya – who had sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021 – accused her husband of alleged rape and lodged a complaint with the police.

“A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday),” she said in the video post.

“Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids go in their heartless hands,” Aaliya declared, becoming emotional while recounting her purported ordeal.

Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks, hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children.

Aaliya has also alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favour.

In earlier posts, she had alleged that her husband and mother-in-law did not give food and other basic necessities, put restrictions on her access to the bathroom, how she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin’s home, etc.