Entertainment

Never too old to say ‘no’: Tollywood actor Naresh marries for 4th time at 60

The newly married couple on Friday shared a video of their nuptials conducted in a traditional manner. Posting the video on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us."

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 March 2023 - 12:26
0 206 1 minute read
Never too old to say 'no': Tollywood actor Naresh marries for 4th time at 60
Never too old to say 'no': Tollywood actor Naresh marries for 4th time at 60

Hyderabad: Senior Telugu movie actor Naresh, 60, has married his co-star of many films, Pavithra Lokesh. The couple recently formalised their relationship after living together for around two years.

The newly married couple on Friday shared a video of their nuptials conducted in a traditional manner. Posting the video on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us.”

Naresh is the son of the late Telugu actress, producer and director Vijayanirmala. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is his stepbrother. This is Naresh’s fourth marriage and Pavitra’s third. Pavitra is from Karnataka and acts in Kannada and Telugu movies as a supporting actress.

Related Articles

Naresh had been embroiled in a messy dispute with his third wife Ramya Raghupati after they separated and his involvement with Pavitra became public. Ramya Raghupati has reportedly refused to divorce Naresh.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 March 2023 - 12:26
0 206 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button