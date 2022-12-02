Entertainment

Nora Fatehi draws flak for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA

Nora, who performed on the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky', 'O Saki Saki' and others, was criticised for "disrespecting" the Indian flag at the event.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 13:00
0 177 1 minute read
Nora Fatehi draws flak for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA
Nora Fatehi draws flak for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA fan fest event, has frawn flak for holding the Indian flag upside down.

Nora, who performed on the official FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Light The Sky’, ‘O Saki Saki’ and others, was criticised for “disrespecting” the Indian flag at the event.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nora can be seen dressed in a shimmery outfit waving the Indian flag and saying ‘Jai Hind’ on the international stage.

Holding the Tricolour, the actress is saying, “Jai Hind!! Zor se, Zor Se Jai Hind!”.

Related Articles

She adds: “India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in spirits through our music and dance.”

It was not long when social media users noticed that she held the National flag upside down. She picked up the Indian flag from the stage that was lying, then waved it, but due to windy weather, the flag turned upside down.

Without realising, she held the flag clenched in her palms. Indians all over social media were unhappy and called out Nora for “disrespecting” the Indian flag.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 13:00
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button